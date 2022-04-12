Southstar Communities Begins Construction on 1,900-Acre Mixed-Use Development Near San Antonio

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Locally based developer Southstar Communities has begun construction on Mayfair, a 1,900-acre mixed-use development that will be located in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. Southstar is developing the master-planned community in phases over a 15-year period and in partnership with the City of New Braunfels and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. Mayfair will ultimately consist of 6,000 residential units that will feature various product types and income restrictions, as well as 330 acres of public parks, 30 miles of trails and pathways and 70 acres of developable retail space. The initial phase of residential construction will deliver 750 single-family lots of varying sizes, 450 multifamily units and a 275-unit build-to-rent neighborhood. The development is expected to create about 2,000 permanent jobs and to generate $2 billion in tax revenue over that 15-year stretch.