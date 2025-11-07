SouthState Bank Moves into 87,000 SF Regional Office Headquarters in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — Winter Haven, Fla.-based SouthState Bank has moved into its new 87,000-square-foot regional office headquarters at Prominence Tower, a 19-story office building located at 3475 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The tenant’s new offices span three-and-a-half floors and will house roughly 175 local employees. Prominence will also feature a new flagship retail branch on the building’s ground floor and building-top signage that will elevate visibility of the SouthState Bank brand. Josh Hirsh and Patrick Baughman of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Aileen Almassy and Andy Sumlin of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, New York Life Real Estate Investors.

Prominence Tower is a mixed-use development that recently underwent an $8 million renovation to both modernize the building and to install various tenant amenities, such as a conference facility, lobby coffee bar, fitness center, bike storage room and a seven-level attached parking garage.