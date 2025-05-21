SouthState Banks Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease in Charlotte’s South End District

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Florida-based SouthState Bank has signed a 40,000-square-foot office lease at 110 East, a 23-story office tower located at the intersection of East and South boulevards in Charlotte’s South End district. Chris Schaaf and Jim Thorpe of JLL represented SouthState in the lease transaction.

Rhea Greene, Jennifer Kurz and John Hannon of Trinity Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between Stiles and Shorenstein Properties. Other committed tenants at the 370,000-square-foot office tower include Humana, Patterson Pope and Iberian Pig, a Spanish tapas dining concept by Castellucci Hospitality that will occupy a 4,600-square-foot restaurant on the ground level.

SouthState Bank plans to take occupancy at 110 East in second-quarter 2026 and staff around 100 employees for its regional office hub. Hastings Architecture designed the office tower, which opened last year.