Southwest Networks Signs 12,888 SF Industrial Lease Near DFW Airport

IRVING, TEXAS — Southwest Networks Inc. has signed a 12,888-square-foot industrial lease near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving. The provider of cable communication services is relocating from nearby Grand Prairie to Las Colinas Distribution Center 5, an 80,900-square-foot building that was originally built in 1981. Maddy Coffman and Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord.