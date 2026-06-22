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33520 Zeiders Road_Colliers
Building 3 at 33530 Zeiders Road in Menifee, Calif., features 229,934 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Southwest Traders Buys Industrial Facility in California’s Inland Empire for $40.5M

by Amy Works

MENIFEE, CALIF. — Temecula, Calif.-based foodservice distributor Southwest Traders (SWT) has acquired the 229,934-square-foot Building 3 within Gateway at Menifee, an industrial facility located at 33520 Zeiders Road in Menifee. The seller was an entity doing business as Scott Road Property LLC, and the sales price was $40.5 million.

The facility is situated within the five-building industrial complex formerly known as Scott Road Commerce Center. The buyer plans to invest approximately $25 million to retrofit a portion of the building into a state-of-the-art refrigerated distribution center.

Rick Nunez, Mateo Mobilia and Michael Romero of Colliers represented the buyer in the transaction.

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