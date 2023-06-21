Wednesday, June 21, 2023
The new Iconix Fitness club will open at Nashville Yards in summer 2025.
Southwest Value Partners, AEG Sign Iconix Fitness to 40,000 SF Lease at Nashville Yards

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the 18-acre Nashville Yards mixed-use development, have signed Iconix Fitness to a 40,000-square-foot retail lease. Michael Townsend of Townsend & Associates advised Iconix Fitness on the lease transaction. The high-end wellness and recovery-focused fitness operator plans to open the new club in summer 2025. Iconix will occupy the entire second floor of Nashville Yards’ 420,000-square-foot, Class A creative office building, which will also house an EVO Entertainment venue.

The Iconix club will have a dedicated entry on the ground floor with a retail space offering fitness apparel, as well as a health-focused café with an adjacent patio space that will be used to host social events for members. The club also plans to activate the  more than seven acres of open green spaces at Nashville Yards for special events and classes. Additionally, the venue will have a 2,500-square-foot recovery area that will feature infrared sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy and compression therapy treatments.

