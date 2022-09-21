Southwest Value Partners, AEG to Open EVO Entertainment Venue at Nashville Yards

EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will span 48,000 square feet within a 420,000-square-foot office building. The venue in downtown Nashville will feature a 12-screen dine-in cinema, eight lanes of bowling, kitchen and bar and private event spaces.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Southwest Value Partners and AEG have executed an agreement with EVO Entertainment Group to open a new entertainment venue within Nashville Yards, an 18-acre mixed-use development in downtown Nashville. The destination, which represents the first Tennessee EVO location, will span 48,000 square feet within a 420,000-square-foot office building at Nashville Yards. Gary Shanks and Miller Fitts of JLL represented Austin-based EVO in the lease transaction.

Slated to open in 2024, plans for EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards include a 12-screen dine-in cinema, eight lanes of bowling, kitchen and bar and private event spaces, as well as gaming and attractions, gravity ropes and virtual reality experiences.

Other uses at Nashville Yards include an upcoming live music venue operated by AEG with a capacity for 4,500 guests; Amazon’s regional office towers; a multi-tenant office tower that will house headquarters for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims; shops and restaurants; seven acres of open plazas, courtyards and green space; and two hotels: the 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards hotel.