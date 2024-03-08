Friday, March 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Everett and The Emory at Nashville Yards will total 650 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Southwest Value Partners, StreetLights Residential to Open Two Apartment Towers Totaling 650 Units at Nashville Yards

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Development partners Southwest Value Partners and StreetLights Residential are currently underway on the construction of two residential towers at Nashville Yards, with plans to open in November. Comprising 34 and 35 stories, respectively, The Everett and The Emory will total 650 units.

Amenities at the properties will include a shared third-floor deck featuring a pool, fitness center, game room, resident bar, workspace and a golf simulator. The project team includes architect StreetLights Creative studio and general contractor Clark Construction. Leasing is scheduled to begin this summer.

Upon completion, the 19-acre mixed-use Nashville Yards development will also feature a 591-room hotel and 4,500-person concert venue, as well as office and retail space.

You may also like

Wawa Breaks Ground on Two Stores in Georgia,...

BWE Arranges $40.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Property...

IPA Brokers $12.7M Sale of Shopping Center in...

US Economy Adds 275,000 Jobs in February, with...

Walmart to Open $380M Dairy Processing Plant in...

Baker Barrios Architects Releases First Renderings for Proposed...

Slate Property Group Receives $97M Loan for Refinancing...

Alchemy Ventures Buys Manhattan Multifamily Property for $11.2M

NEPCG Negotiates Sale of 52-Unit Apartment Portfolio in...