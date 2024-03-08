Southwest Value Partners, StreetLights Residential to Open Two Apartment Towers Totaling 650 Units at Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Development partners Southwest Value Partners and StreetLights Residential are currently underway on the construction of two residential towers at Nashville Yards, with plans to open in November. Comprising 34 and 35 stories, respectively, The Everett and The Emory will total 650 units.

Amenities at the properties will include a shared third-floor deck featuring a pool, fitness center, game room, resident bar, workspace and a golf simulator. The project team includes architect StreetLights Creative studio and general contractor Clark Construction. Leasing is scheduled to begin this summer.

Upon completion, the 19-acre mixed-use Nashville Yards development will also feature a 591-room hotel and 4,500-person concert venue, as well as office and retail space.