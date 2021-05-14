Southwest Warehouse Services Signs 175,000 SF Cold Storage Lease in Denton
DENTON, TEXAS — Southwest Warehouse Services, a Fort Worth-based logistics company, has signed a 175,000-square-foot lease at a 374,560-square-foot speculative cold storage facility in the North Texas city of Denton. Cold Creek Solutions is the developer of the project, which features 45-foot clear heights, 65 trailer parking spaces and multi-temperature zones. MCM Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Cold Creek Solutions was self-represented. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter and to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.
