Southwest Warehouse Services Signs 175,000 SF Cold Storage Lease in Denton

Cold Creek Solutions plans to break ground on its new speculative cold storage facility in Denton in the third quarter.

DENTON, TEXAS — Southwest Warehouse Services, a Fort Worth-based logistics company, has signed a 175,000-square-foot lease at a 374,560-square-foot speculative cold storage facility in the North Texas city of Denton. Cold Creek Solutions is the developer of the project, which features 45-foot clear heights, 65 trailer parking spaces and multi-temperature zones. MCM Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Cold Creek Solutions was self-represented. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter and to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.