REBusinessOnline

Southwest Warehouse Services Signs 175,000 SF Cold Storage Lease in Denton

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Cold-Creek-Solutions-Denton

Cold Creek Solutions plans to break ground on its new speculative cold storage facility in Denton in the third quarter.

DENTON, TEXAS — Southwest Warehouse Services, a Fort Worth-based logistics company, has signed a 175,000-square-foot lease at a 374,560-square-foot speculative cold storage facility in the North Texas city of Denton. Cold Creek Solutions is the developer of the project, which features 45-foot clear heights, 65 trailer parking spaces and multi-temperature zones. MCM Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Cold Creek Solutions was self-represented. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter and to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews