REBusinessOnline

Southwestern Health Resources Signs 150,000 SF Office Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Regional healthcare provider Southwestern Health Resources has signed a 150,000-square-foot lease at Browning Place, a 627,560-square-foot office complex in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Amenities at the complex include an onsite bank branch, jogging trail, café and a fitness center. Duane Henley of Transwestern represented the landlord, Browning Place LLC, in the lease negotiations. Paul Whitman and Pat McDowell with JLL represented the tenant.

