Southwire Opens 1.2 MSF Distribution, Customer Service Center in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Southwire, a Georgia-based manufacturer of wire and cable used in the transmission and distribution of electricity, has opened its 1.2 million-square-foot distribution and customer service center at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. The facility is housed within Alliance Westport 25, which was originally launched as a 1 million-square-foot speculative building in August 2022 and subsequently expanded to meet Southwire’s requirements. At peak operational capacity, about 250 people are expected to be employed at the facility, which will also feature modernized storage solutions and automated material handling. Southwire first committed to Alliance Westport 25 in summer 2023.