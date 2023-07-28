Southwire Signs 1.2 MSF Industrial Lease at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Southwire, a manufacturer of wire and cable used in the transmission and distribution of electricity, has signed a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial lease at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. Southwire will occupy the entirety of Alliance Westport 25, which was originally launched as a 1 million-square-foot speculative building in August 2022 and is now being expanded to meet Southwire’s requirements. GSR Architects designed Alliance Westport 25. Sean Boswell and Chris Teesdale of Colliers represented Southwire in the lease negotiations. Reid Goetz, Samuel Rhea and Jack Barkley represented the landlord, Hillwood, on an internal basis.