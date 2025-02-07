Friday, February 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new distribution center in Bremen, Ga., will be one of Southwire’s largest facilities for its distribution and shipping operations.
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Southwire to Open 1.2 MSF Distribution Center in Bremen, Georgia

by John Nelson

BREMEN, GA. — Southwire plans to open a new 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Bremen, located 45 miles west of Atlanta via I-20. The new center will combine operations with three existing distribution sites in Villa Rica, Ga., serving as a centralized distribution center for customers across the organization.

Upon completion, the center will rank as one of Southwire’s largest facilities for its distribution and shipping operations in the West Georgia region. The facility is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

Southwire opened its most recent distribution center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in August 2024.

You may also like

Gibbins Kaplan Development, Capstone Partners Complete 97-Unit Arts...

Gantry Secures $11M in Refinancing for Two Bay...

North City Enterprise Acquires Industrial Building in San...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 25,400 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

BeiGene Opens 400,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in...

JE Dunn, Hutton Break Ground on $172.5M Wichita...

Westmount Realty Capital Acquires Nine-Building Industrial Portfolio in...

Nicholas & Associates Nears Completion of $34.5M Indoor...

Lesser Evil Signs 303,100 SF Industrial Lease in...