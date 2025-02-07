Southwire to Open 1.2 MSF Distribution Center in Bremen, Georgia

BREMEN, GA. — Southwire plans to open a new 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Bremen, located 45 miles west of Atlanta via I-20. The new center will combine operations with three existing distribution sites in Villa Rica, Ga., serving as a centralized distribution center for customers across the organization.

Upon completion, the center will rank as one of Southwire’s largest facilities for its distribution and shipping operations in the West Georgia region. The facility is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

Southwire opened its most recent distribution center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in August 2024.