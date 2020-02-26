Southwood Realty Purchases Two Adjacent Apartment Complexes in Graham, North Carolina for $62M

GRAHAM, N.C. — Southwood Realty has purchased Watercourse and Waterside, two adjacent apartment complexes in Graham, for $62 million. Watercourse was built in 2016 and was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Built in 2019, Waterside was 93 percent occupied at the time of closing. Each asset totals 444 units and feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans averaging 956 square feet. Montgomery Carolina was the general contractor, Finley Design was the architect and 10 Federal was the property manager for both assets. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, playground, picnic and grilling area, fitness center, car washing station and a dog park at each property. The seller and developer of both assets is The Eco Group, a collaboration between Durham-based Montgomery Carolina and Sanford, N.C.-based Lee-Moore Capital Co.