Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
In addition to the lease, the developers of Sugarloaf Logistics Hub, Foxfield LLC and AEW Capital Management, have sold off 13 acres for a new apartment development.
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Souto Foods Leases 200,000 SF at Sugarloaf Logistics Hub in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Souto Foods, a locally based food distributor and subsidiary of Alex Lee, has leased 200,000 square feet of cold storage and warehouse space at Sugarloaf Logistics Hub, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial development underway in Gwinnett County. The nearly 300-acre development is located along Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville within a couple miles of the interchanges of I-85 and Ga. Highway 316.

The tenant, which specializes in Latin American and Caribbean food distribution, plans to invest $28 million into the site and hire 70 new positions. Reed Davis of JLL and Stephen Bridges of OnPace Partners represented the landlords, Foxfield LLC and AEW Capital Management, in the lease transaction. Bill Kee of NAI Brannen Goddard represented Souto Foods.

In addition to the lease, Foxfield and AEW have sold a 13-acre parcel at Sugarloaf Logistics Hub to Atlanta-based Westplan Investors for a new 330-unit multifamily development. Construction is expected to commence in second-quarter 2025. Scott Cullen of JLL represented the landlords in the land sale.

You may also like

Kia of Covington, Gulf States Real Estate to...

KBS, Kane Realty Ink Nearly 32,000 SF of...

Reports: Compass Datacenters to Undertake $300M Expansion of...

OHT Partners Begins 299-Unit Multifamily Conversion Project Near...

WNPM Opens 406-Unit Link OC Apartments in Anaheim,...

EQT Exeter Buys Martin Furniture-Occupied Warehouse Building in...

Greystar, Merrimack College Break Ground on 540-Bed Residence...

Associated Bank Provides $55M Construction Loan for Apartment...

Principle Construction Underway on 276,019 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit...