Souto Foods Leases 200,000 SF at Sugarloaf Logistics Hub in Metro Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Souto Foods, a locally based food distributor and subsidiary of Alex Lee, has leased 200,000 square feet of cold storage and warehouse space at Sugarloaf Logistics Hub, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial development underway in Gwinnett County. The nearly 300-acre development is located along Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville within a couple miles of the interchanges of I-85 and Ga. Highway 316.

The tenant, which specializes in Latin American and Caribbean food distribution, plans to invest $28 million into the site and hire 70 new positions. Reed Davis of JLL and Stephen Bridges of OnPace Partners represented the landlords, Foxfield LLC and AEW Capital Management, in the lease transaction. Bill Kee of NAI Brannen Goddard represented Souto Foods.

In addition to the lease, Foxfield and AEW have sold a 13-acre parcel at Sugarloaf Logistics Hub to Atlanta-based Westplan Investors for a new 330-unit multifamily development. Construction is expected to commence in second-quarter 2025. Scott Cullen of JLL represented the landlords in the land sale.