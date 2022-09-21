Sovereign, Invest Capital Break Ground on 375-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Atlantica at Alamo in San Antonio is slated for a late 2024 completion.

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between New York City-based Sovereign Properties and Florida-based Invest Capital Group has broken ground on Atlantica at Alamo, a 375-unit multifamily project that will be located at 5415 Alamo Parkway on San Antonio’s west side. Designed by Womack + Hampton Architects, the garden-style community will consist of eight four-story buildings. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, courtyard, pickleball court and a dog park. Cadence McShane is the general contractor for the project. Completion is slated for late 2024.