Sovereign Partners Acquires 25-Story Office Tower in Itasca, Illinois

Two Pierce Place spans 489,876 square feet.

ITASCA, ILL. — Sovereign Partners LLC has acquired Two Pierce Place, a 25-story office tower in Itasca. Piedmont Office Realty Trust sold the asset for approximately $24 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The 489,876-square-foot property is situated within the 300-acre Hamilton Lakes Business Park. Two Pierce Place was built in 1991 and formerly served as the headquarters of Gallagher Insurance. Crain’s reports that the building is now more than 60 percent vacant. Amenities include a deli, sundry shop, fitness center, tenant lounge, covered parking and access to lakes and walking trails. Matthew Schoenfeldt of JLL arranged acquisition financing through an insurance company.