Sovereign Properties Breaks Ground on 217-Unit Reed Parke Apartments in Burleson, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Reed-Parke-Apartments-Burleson

Reed Parke Apartments in Burleson is expected to be complete in May 2022.

BURLESON, TEXAS — New York City-based developer Sovereign Properties has broken ground on Reed Parke Apartments, a 217-unit multifamily community in Burleson, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include an outdoor gaming lawn, cyber café, dog park, fitness and yoga studio, a pool and outdoor grilling areas. Womack + Hampton Architects is designing the community, and KWA Construction is serving as general contractor. Completion is slated for May 2022.

