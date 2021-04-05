Sovereign Properties Breaks Ground on 217-Unit Reed Parke Apartments in Burleson, Texas
BURLESON, TEXAS — New York City-based developer Sovereign Properties has broken ground on Reed Parke Apartments, a 217-unit multifamily community in Burleson, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include an outdoor gaming lawn, cyber café, dog park, fitness and yoga studio, a pool and outdoor grilling areas. Womack + Hampton Architects is designing the community, and KWA Construction is serving as general contractor. Completion is slated for May 2022.
