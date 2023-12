DALLAS — Sow Good Inc. has signed a 51,264-square-foot industrial lease in West Dallas. The provider of freeze-dried food products will occupy the entirety of Building 10 at Stemmons Industrial Center, which features a front-load configuration and 25-foot clear heights. Garrison Efird, Jim Cooksey and Dalton Jernigan represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis.