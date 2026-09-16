Space Craft Begins Leasing 389-Unit Apartment Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Space Craft has launched leasing at Oxbow, a 389-unit apartment development underway at 2125 N. Davidson St. in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood. Sentral manages the apartment community, which is will provide direct access to the Cross Charlotte Trail.

Residences at Oxbow will range from studio apartments to four-bedroom units spanning 410 to 1,501 square feet, as well as 1,258-square-foot townhomes and more than 11,300 square feet of ground-level retail space. Monthly rental rates will range from $1,320 to $3,325, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities at Oxbow will include separate cardio and strength gyms, a spa with a sauna and treatment room, coworking space, content studio, makers space, lounge, fleet share services, guest suites, self-serve market and two rooftop venues. The design-build team includes Shook Kelley (architect), Swinerton (general contractor) and Timberlab (cross-laminated timber provider).