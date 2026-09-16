Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Oxbow in Charlotte will feature a mix of apartments and townhomes, as well as ground-level retail space. (Rendering courtesy of Space Craft, NiceDay)
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Space Craft Begins Leasing 389-Unit Apartment Community in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Space Craft has launched leasing at Oxbow, a 389-unit apartment development underway at 2125 N. Davidson St. in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood. Sentral manages the apartment community, which is will provide direct access to the Cross Charlotte Trail.

Residences at Oxbow will range from studio apartments to four-bedroom units spanning 410 to 1,501 square feet, as well as 1,258-square-foot townhomes and more than 11,300 square feet of ground-level retail space. Monthly rental rates will range from $1,320 to $3,325, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities at Oxbow will include separate cardio and strength gyms, a spa with a sauna and treatment room, coworking space, content studio, makers space, lounge, fleet share services, guest suites, self-serve market and two rooftop venues. The design-build team includes Shook Kelley (architect), Swinerton (general contractor) and Timberlab (cross-laminated timber provider).

You may also like

JE Richards Signs 935,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Nuveen Sells 207,877 SF Shopping Center in Palm...

Thorofare Capital Provides $35M Loan for Refinancing of...

April Housing Reopens North Dallas Mixed-Income Community Following...

JLL Arranges $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily...

Domain Cos. Nears Completion of 255-Unit Apartment Building...

Basis Industrial Receives $24M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

Gantry Secures $50.8M in CMBS Financing for Two...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $4.4M Sale of Condo Development...