Friday, December 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Topanga-Gateway-Woodland-Hills-CA
Topanga Gateway in Woodland Hills, Calif., totals 123,402 square feet and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Space Investment Acquires Topanga Gateway Shopping Center in Woodland Hills, California for $64M

by Amy Works

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — Space Investment Partners has acquired Topanga Gateway, a 123,402-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center located in Woodland Hills for $64 million. Built in 1963 and renovated in 2024, the open-air center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Topanga Gateway is home to several tenants including Ralphs, The Container Store, Petco, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Baskin-Robbins, Noah’s NY Bagels and FedEx. Eastdil Secured represented the buyer and the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. 

The purchase of Topanga Gateway follows Space Investment’s $118.5 million acquisition of Fullerton Metrocenter, a 395,703-square-foot dual-grocery-anchored center located at 1375 Harbor Blvd. in Fullerton.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 396-Unit Storage...

Joint Venture Purchases 13-Story Office Tower in Tampa’s...

Continental Realty Group Acquires 232-Unit Apartment Complex in...

LaRock Capital Partners Buys 101-Unit Apartment Community in...

Bradford Allen Acquires 193-Room TownePlace Suites Hotel in...

St. Joe Co. to Develop Publix at Watersound...

SRS Real Estate Negotiates Sales of Two Retail...

Partners Development Sells 21,400 SF Retail Strip Center...

Partnership Acquires 607-Room InterContinental New York Times Square...