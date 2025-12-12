Space Investment Acquires Topanga Gateway Shopping Center in Woodland Hills, California for $64M

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — Space Investment Partners has acquired Topanga Gateway, a 123,402-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center located in Woodland Hills for $64 million. Built in 1963 and renovated in 2024, the open-air center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Topanga Gateway is home to several tenants including Ralphs, The Container Store, Petco, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Baskin-Robbins, Noah’s NY Bagels and FedEx. Eastdil Secured represented the buyer and the seller, a private investor, in the transaction.

The purchase of Topanga Gateway follows Space Investment’s $118.5 million acquisition of Fullerton Metrocenter, a 395,703-square-foot dual-grocery-anchored center located at 1375 Harbor Blvd. in Fullerton.