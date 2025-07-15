Space Investment Partners Buys Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Fullerton, California for $118.5M

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Space Investment Partner has acquired Fullerton Metrocenter, a grocery-anchored retail center in Fullerton, from Kite Realty for $118.5 million. Located at 1375 Harbor Blvd., Fullerton Metrocenter offers 385,703 square feet of retail space occupied by more than 40 national and local retail tenants, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Urban Air Adventure Park and PetSmart. The property was built in 1988 and renovated in 2002. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent occupied.



Christopher Hoffmann, Mark Damiani and Chase Levra of Eastdil Secured represented the seller in the transaction. Eastdil also arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Greg Stampley and Jessica Henning of Eastdil Secured led the debt process.