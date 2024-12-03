Space Investment Partners Completes $11M Renovation of Retail Property in Costa Mesa, California

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Space Investment Partners has completed an $11 million renovation of The Ranch at Newport Bay, a 60,000-square-foot, grocer-anchored mixed-use retail property in Costa Mesa. The asset is located at 2651-2675 Irvine Ave.

With the addition of Verde, a restaurant and bar concept, The Ranch is fully occupied. Verde, which opened in November, occupies two spaces in the neighborhood center encompassing 5,000 square feet. Created by Koire Rogers and Anthony Laborin, Verde features a highly developed beverage program in its lower-level Verde Bar and ingredient-driven seasonal California cuisine in its upper level restaurant.

Additional tenants include Nike Training Studio (4,100 square feet), XPT Studio (900 square feet), Del Mar Wellness (1,350 square feet), Coffee Dose (1,300 square feet) and Tiny Tooth Pediatric Dentistry (2,091 square feet). Irvine Ranch Market, as the anchor tenant, occupies 17,500 square feet at the center.