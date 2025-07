SAN DIEGO — A joint venture between Space Investment Partners and PCCP has completed the $70 million recapitalization of University Square, a grocery-anchored retail center in San Diego. Situated on 20 acres at 5821-5975 University Ave., University Square offers 199,115 square feet of retail space. The center is currently 98.5 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including Food4Less, Marshalls, Crunch Fitness and Dollar Tree.