Space Shop Sells Two Self-Storage Portfolios in Georgia, Carolinas for $137M

The second portfolio included four facilities in metro Atlanta totaling 300,250 square feet.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Space Shop Self Storage has sold two self-storage portfolios for $137 million to Salt Lake City-based Extra Space Storage, a national self-storage REIT. The nine properties are situated across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The first portfolio sale included five properties such as a 75,000-square-foot facility in Covington, Ga.; three properties throughout Charleston totaling 175,000 square feet; and a 75,000-square-foot facility in Cary, N.C. The first portfolio sold for $55 million, or an average of $183 per square foot.

The second portfolio included four facilities in metro Atlanta totaling 300,250 square feet. The facilities are located in downtown Atlanta, the Buckhead district, Chamblee and Cumming. The portfolio traded for $82 million.