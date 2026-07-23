Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Space Shop Self Storage has three self-storage properties underway, including a 715-unit facility in Holly Hill, Fla. (pictured).
DevelopmentFloridaSelf-StorageSoutheastVirginia

Space Shop Underway on Three Self-Storage Properties in Florida, Virginia Totaling 2,088 Units

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Space Shop Self Storage has three self-storage properties underway in Florida and Virginia totaling 2,088 units. With these projects, the Atlanta-based firm is nearing 80,000 units under management across more than 100 facilities.

The newly announced properties include a 715-unit facility located at 134 Mason Ave. in Holly Hill, Fla.; a 668-unit property at 480 Cogan Drive SW in Palm Bay, Fla.; and a 705-unit facility located at 10265 Lakeridge Parkway in Glen Allen, Va. The projects span a combined 297,000 square feet and represent a total investment of $40 million. Space Shop plans to deliver all three properties in spring 2027.

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