Spaces Flexible Work Center Opens in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND — IWG, a provider of flexible workspaces, has opened Spaces Cleveland in the city’s historic Warehouse District. The 27,000-square-foot flexible workspace is situated within the Western Reserve Building and features 48 offices and three meeting rooms. IWG says it added 2 million new customers globally in 2021, reflecting the largest growth in its 30-year history.