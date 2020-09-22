Spaces Management Opens 251-Bed Student Housing Complex in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Spaces Management has opened The Walk Tuscaloosa, a 251-bed student housing complex serving the students at the University of Alabama. The four-story building is located one block from Bryant-Denny Stadium and Tutwiler Hall. Unit interiors are fully furnished and feature quartz countertops, tile bathroom flooring, walk-in showers, vinyl plank wood-grain flooring and stainless steel appliances. Communal amenities include three fitness centers, private and group study spaces, a tanning bed, lounge area, pool, pool deck, firepit and below-grade parking. Elite Building was the general contractor, and Poole & Co. and Southpark Interiors were the architects. Function First Furniture furnished the units.

The University of Alabama is currently offering in-person classes.