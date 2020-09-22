REBusinessOnline

Spaces Management Opens 251-Bed Student Housing Complex in Tuscaloosa

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Communal amenities at The Walk Tuscaloosa include three fitness centers, private and group study spaces, a tanning bed, lounge area, pool, pool deck, firepit and below-grade parking.

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Spaces Management has opened The Walk Tuscaloosa, a 251-bed student housing complex serving the students at the University of Alabama. The four-story building is located one block from Bryant-Denny Stadium and Tutwiler Hall. Unit interiors are fully furnished and feature quartz countertops, tile bathroom flooring, walk-in showers, vinyl plank wood-grain flooring and stainless steel appliances. Communal amenities include three fitness centers, private and group study spaces, a tanning bed, lounge area, pool, pool deck, firepit and below-grade parking. Elite Building was the general contractor, and Poole & Co. and Southpark Interiors were the architects. Function First Furniture furnished the units.

The University of Alabama is currently offering in-person classes.

