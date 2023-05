PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Spalding Site Partners LLC has acquired a 2.2-acre land parcel in Peachtree Corners with plans to develop a mixed-use property. Upon completion, the development will include 170 residential units, ground-floor retail space, a fitness center and an extension of the Peachtree Corners public trail system. Redline Property Partners, which has a 98,040-square-foot office building at the site, sold the land for an undisclosed price.