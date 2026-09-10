Thursday, September 10, 2026
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Shown is a rendering of the entry at W Charlotte, which will span the first nine floors and rooftop of the 400 South Tryon redevelopment project. (Rendering courtesy of Rockwell Group)
DevelopmentHospitalityMixed-UseNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Spandrel, 7G Group to Add W Hotel as Anchor for Uptown Charlotte Tower Redevelopment

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A partnership between Spandrel Development Partners and 7G Group has announced plans to add a 200-room W Hotel to 400 South Tryon, a redevelopment of a 1970s-era office tower in Uptown Charlotte. The new hotel will be situated on the first nine floors of the tower, along with an 18,000-square-foot rooftop bar on the 34th floor.

Other components of the tower include 399 unbranded apartments, residential amenities and an existing 517-space parking garage. The W Charlotte will offer 173 guest rooms, 27 suites (including a penthouse), 12,000 square feet of meeting space, a ground-floor restaurant and coffee bar and a ballroom with pre-function space.

The design-build team for the new hotel includes Rockwell Group, LS3P and CetraRuddy. The timeline for the hotel’s opening was not released.

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