Spandrel Development Opens Two North Carolina Apartment Communities Totaling 562 Units

CHARLOTTE AND RALEIGH, N.C. — Charleston-based Spandrel Development Partners has delivered two apartment communities in North Carolina totaling 562 units. The properties include Enclave at Radius Dilworth, an eight-story multifamily high-rise in Charlotte’s Dilworth district spanning 274 units, and Mira Raleigh, a 288-unit luxury mid-rise community in the state’s capital.

Enclave at Radius Dilworth is the first community to open within the Radius Dilworth development, with the other project including a 26-story high-rise called The Overlook. Spandrel’s development partners on the project include Atalaya Capital Management and Partners Group. The firm has begun leasing Enclave and plans to have first move-ins begin in the fourth quarter.

Mira Raleigh is situated on the southern border of the city’s central business district, with first move-ins occurring in June. Monthly rental rates range from $1,534 to $3,153 at Enclave and $1,349 to $3,926 at Mira Raleigh, according to Apartments.com.