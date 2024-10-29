Tuesday, October 29, 2024
One of Spandrel's new North Carolina communities is the 288-unit Mira Raleigh (rendering above), which is situated on the southern border of Raleigh's central business district.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Spandrel Development Opens Two North Carolina Apartment Communities Totaling 562 Units

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE AND RALEIGH, N.C. — Charleston-based Spandrel Development Partners has delivered two apartment communities in North Carolina totaling 562 units. The properties include Enclave at Radius Dilworth, an eight-story multifamily high-rise in Charlotte’s Dilworth district spanning 274 units, and Mira Raleigh, a 288-unit luxury mid-rise community in the state’s capital.

Enclave at Radius Dilworth is the first community to open within the Radius Dilworth development, with the other project including a 26-story high-rise called The Overlook. Spandrel’s development partners on the project include Atalaya Capital Management and Partners Group. The firm has begun leasing Enclave and plans to have first move-ins begin in the fourth quarter.

Mira Raleigh is situated on the southern border of the city’s central business district, with first move-ins occurring in June. Monthly rental rates range from $1,534 to $3,153 at Enclave and $1,349 to $3,926 at Mira Raleigh, according to Apartments.com.

