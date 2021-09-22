SpareBox Storage Acquires 28 Self-Storage Properties in Michigan, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest, Ohio, Self-Storage

MICHIGAN AND OHIO — SpareBox Storage has acquired 28 self-storage properties in Michigan and Ohio for an undisclosed price. The acquisition marks the addition of 1.9 million net rentable square feet to SpareBox’s portfolio and is the largest purchase for the company to date. SpareBox’s portfolio now includes 91 facilities and 5.6 million square feet of rentable space. Launched in 2020, SpareBox is sponsored by Rizk Ventures, an investment platform with a focus on real estate, technology and healthcare. Aaron Swerdlin and Kenneth Cox of Newmark’s self-storage group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.