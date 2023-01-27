Spark GHC Acquires Hampton Inn Hotel in Downtown Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Ohio

The buyer plans to upgrade the hotel.

CLEVELAND — Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the Midwest, has acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton-Downtown Cleveland for an undisclosed price. The transaction marks the 11th acquisition for Spark GHC since 2018 and increases its assets under management to above $100 million. Spark GHC plans to significantly upgrade the 25-year-old hotel with a multi-million-dollar capital improvement plan. Spark GHC is a joint venture between Spark Hotels, a developer, acquirer and operator of Ohio-based hospitality assets, and Green Harvest Capital, an asset manager of Northeast Ohio-based multifamily assets.