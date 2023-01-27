REBusinessOnline

Spark GHC Acquires Hampton Inn Hotel in Downtown Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Ohio

The buyer plans to upgrade the hotel.

CLEVELAND — Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the Midwest, has acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton-Downtown Cleveland for an undisclosed price. The transaction marks the 11th acquisition for Spark GHC since 2018 and increases its assets under management to above $100 million. Spark GHC plans to significantly upgrade the 25-year-old hotel with a multi-million-dollar capital improvement plan. Spark GHC is a joint venture between Spark Hotels, a developer, acquirer and operator of Ohio-based hospitality assets, and Green Harvest Capital, an asset manager of Northeast Ohio-based multifamily assets.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  