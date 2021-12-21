Spark Therapeutics to Open $575M Life Sciences Facility in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Spark Therapeutics, a locally based firm that devises and delivers gene therapy solutions, will open a 500,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood, a project that represents a $575 million capital investment. The facility will be part of a 1 million-square-foot campus at the intersection of 30th and Chestnut streets. Spark Therapeutics has entered into a 99-year ground lease with Drexel University to develop the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.