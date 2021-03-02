REBusinessOnline

Sparrow Partners Underway on 268-Unit Active Adult Community in Norman, Oklahoma

Sage Cobblestone, an active adult community in Norman, will total 168 units upon completion in spring 2022.

NORMAN, OKLA. — Austin-based Sparrow Partners is underway on construction of Sage Cobblestone, a 168-unit active adult community in Norman. The property will be located adjacent to the Cobblestone Creek Golf Course and 2.5 miles from the University of Oklahoma. The first residents are scheduled to move in to the six-acre property in the spring 2022. Sparrow Partners will build and own Sage Cobblestone, while its subsidiary Sparrow Living will manage the property. The project team includes architect Fugleberg Koch, landscape designer Norris Design and engineering firms Kimley-Horn, Integrity Structural and Joseph Lawrence & Co. Rents will start at approximately $1,400 and $2,055 a month for one- and two-bedroom units, respectively.

