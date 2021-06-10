Sparrow Partners, Welltower Break Ground on 188-Unit Active Adult Community in Metro Austin

The first units at Amberlin Georgetown are expected to be available for occupancy next summer.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Sparrow Partners and Ohio-based REIT Welltower (NYSE: WELL) have broken ground on Amberlin Georgetown, a 188-unit active adult community in Georgetown, a northern suburb of Austin. The property will feature one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 615 to 1,285 square feet and equipped with private terraces or fenced-in backyards. Amenities will include bocce and pickleball courts, a resort-style pool and sundeck, a fenced-in dog park, fitness center, game lounge, media lounge, community garden, library and a coffee bar. Each unit will rent for approximately $1,500 to $2,500 per month. The first move-ins are scheduled to begin next summer.