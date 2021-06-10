REBusinessOnline

Sparrow Partners, Welltower Break Ground on 188-Unit Active Adult Community in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Amberlin-Georgetown

The first units at Amberlin Georgetown are expected to be available for occupancy next summer.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Sparrow Partners and Ohio-based REIT Welltower (NYSE: WELL) have broken ground on Amberlin Georgetown, a 188-unit active adult community in Georgetown, a northern suburb of Austin. The property will feature one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 615 to 1,285 square feet and equipped with private terraces or fenced-in backyards. Amenities will include bocce and pickleball courts, a resort-style pool and sundeck, a fenced-in dog park, fitness center, game lounge, media lounge, community garden, library and a coffee bar. Each unit will rent for approximately $1,500 to $2,500 per month. The first move-ins are scheduled to begin next summer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews