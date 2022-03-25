Sparrow Partners, Welltower Underway on 195-Unit Active Adult Community in Metro Austin

In addition to standard Class A apartment amenities, residents of Amberlin Pflugerville, a 195-unit active adult community in metro Austin, will have access to a daily free fitness classes and organized activities including happy hours, group outings, wine tastings, cooking classes and game nights.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Sparrow Partners and Ohio-based REIT Welltower (NYSE: WELL) are underway on construction of Amberlin Pflugerville, a 195-unit active adult community located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The property will feature one- and two-bedroom units for renters aged 55 and above that will range in size from 615 to 1,285 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, game room, media lounge, community kitchen and coffee bar, dog park and pickleball and bocce ball courts. Rents will run from $1,500 to $2,500 per month. FK Architecture is designing the project. Completion is slated for this fall.