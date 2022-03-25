REBusinessOnline

Sparrow Partners, Welltower Underway on 195-Unit Active Adult Community in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Amberlin-Pflugerville

In addition to standard Class A apartment amenities, residents of Amberlin Pflugerville, a 195-unit active adult community in metro Austin, will have access to a daily free fitness classes and organized activities including happy hours, group outings, wine tastings, cooking classes and game nights.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Sparrow Partners and Ohio-based REIT Welltower (NYSE: WELL) are underway on construction of Amberlin Pflugerville, a 195-unit active adult community located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The property will feature one- and two-bedroom units for renters aged 55 and above that will range in size from 615 to 1,285 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, game room, media lounge, community kitchen and coffee bar, dog park and pickleball and bocce ball courts. Rents will run from $1,500 to $2,500 per month. FK Architecture is designing the project. Completion is slated for this fall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  