SparrowHawk Acquires 764,735 SF Warehouse in Edgerton, Kansas

EDGERTON, KAN. — SparrowHawk has completed its first acquisition since securing $300 million in growth capital from Almanac Realty Investors. The company acquired a 764,735-square-foot warehouse in Edgerton near Kansas City that is fully leased. The building is within Logistics Park KC, an industrial park that currently has 17 multi-tenant buildings totaling 10.8 million square feet.

Developed in 2016, the property is occupied by two tenants. In mid-2025, Faith Technologies took occupancy of 463,435 square feet at the north end of the building. Smart Warehousing, which occupies 302,492 square feet of space, is an original tenant of the building. The property features 101 dock doors, four drive-in doors, parking for 337 cars and 99 truck trailers and a clear height of 36 feet. Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer represented both SparrowHawk and the seller, a development firm and its institutional capital partner.