Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialKansasMidwest

SparrowHawk Acquires 764,735 SF Warehouse in Edgerton, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

EDGERTON, KAN. — SparrowHawk has completed its first acquisition since securing $300 million in growth capital from Almanac Realty Investors. The company acquired a 764,735-square-foot warehouse in Edgerton near Kansas City that is fully leased. The building is within Logistics Park KC, an industrial park that currently has 17 multi-tenant buildings totaling 10.8 million square feet.

Developed in 2016, the property is occupied by two tenants. In mid-2025, Faith Technologies took occupancy of 463,435 square feet at the north end of the building. Smart Warehousing, which occupies 302,492 square feet of space, is an original tenant of the building. The property features 101 dock doors, four drive-in doors, parking for 337 cars and 99 truck trailers and a clear height of 36 feet. Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer represented both SparrowHawk and the seller, a development firm and its institutional capital partner.

You may also like

Skender Completes 230,000 SF Interior Construction of Invenergy...

Lockwood Cos. Opens 295-Unit Affordable Housing Community Near...

Landmark Properties Buys 732-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Asana Partners Acquires 197,105 SF Shopping Center in...

EBS Realty Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Apex...

Warren Resort Hotels Buys Franciscan Inn & Suites...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $14.7M Sale of Multifamily Property...

JLL Brokers Sales of Two Medical Office Buildings...

Davcon Aviation to Build $100M MRO Development at...