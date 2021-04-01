SparrowHawk Acquires Four-Building College and Renner Business Center in Lenexa, Kansas

The four buildings total 226,009 square feet. Pictured is Building A.

LENEXA, KAN. — Houston-based SparrowHawk LLC has acquired College and Renner Business Center in Lenexa for an undisclosed price. The 226,009-square-foot light industrial portfolio consists of four buildings ranging in size from 44,700 to 76,200 square feet. There are also 13 additional acres of developable land that SparrowHawk can utilize to expand the business center. At acquisition, the property was 91 percent leased to tenants such as GEICO, CVS Caremark, Mortgage Residential Center, SAFC BioSciences and US Foods. There is one vacancy of 19,871 square feet in Building A. SparrowHawk has selected JLL to manage the portfolio and the JLL brokerage team of Phil Algrim, Kevin Wilkerson and Erik Lund as the leasing agents. John Huguenard and Ed Halaburt of JLL represented the seller, BentallGreenOak.