SparrowHawk, Almanac Realty Acquire Distribution Center in Metro St. Louis for $28.5M

ST. PETERS, MO. — SparrowHawk, through a joint venture partnership with Almanac Realty Investors, has acquired Premier 370 DC II, a 366,900-square-foot distribution center on 20 acres in the Premier 370 Business Park in St. Peters near St. Louis. The purchase price was $28.5 million.

Panattoni developed the property in 2023. Reaction Auto Parts occupies 265,393 square feet, while the remaining 101,000 square feet has been leased by Crown Packaging Corp. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 60-foot loading bays, parking for 100 cars and 27 trailers, 13 dock-high doors, one drive-in door, an ESFR sprinkler system and LED lighting.

Premier 370 Business Park is located at Highway 370 near I-70. Tenants include Amazon, Reckitt Benckiser and Medline.

In late 2025, Almanac committed $300 million in growth capital to SparrowHawk, which utilized some of that capital for the acquisition of a 764,735-square-foot warehouse in Edgerton, Kan.