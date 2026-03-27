Friday, March 27, 2026
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Named 370 DC II, the property totals 366,900 square feet within the Premier 370 Business Park in St. Peters, Mo.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMissouri

SparrowHawk, Almanac Realty Acquire Distribution Center in Metro St. Louis for $28.5M

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PETERS, MO. — SparrowHawk, through a joint venture partnership with Almanac Realty Investors, has acquired Premier 370 DC II, a 366,900-square-foot distribution center on 20 acres in the Premier 370 Business Park in St. Peters near St. Louis. The purchase price was $28.5 million.

Panattoni developed the property in 2023. Reaction Auto Parts occupies 265,393 square feet, while the remaining 101,000 square feet has been leased by Crown Packaging Corp. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 60-foot loading bays, parking for 100 cars and 27 trailers, 13 dock-high doors, one drive-in door, an ESFR sprinkler system and LED lighting.

Premier 370 Business Park is located at Highway 370 near I-70. Tenants include Amazon, Reckitt Benckiser and Medline.

In late 2025, Almanac committed $300 million in growth capital to SparrowHawk, which utilized some of that capital for the acquisition of a 764,735-square-foot warehouse in Edgerton, Kan.

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