SparrowHawk Buys 272,882 SF Industrial Building in Shawnee, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

SHAWNEE, KAN. — SparrowHawk Real Estate has purchased a 272,882-square-foot industrial building in Shawnee for an undisclosed price. The newly completed property is located within the Heartland Logistics Park at 24525 W. 43rd St. Building features include a clear height of 32 feet, 27 dock doors, parking for 249 cars, parking for 75 trailers and office space. John Stafford and Ed Elder of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller. The duo will market the building for lease. The transaction marks the second property acquisition in the Kansas City market in the last 90 days for SparrowHawk.