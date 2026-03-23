Monday, March 23, 2026
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100 Lady's Island Commons
The acquired portfolio includes this 384-unit self-storage facility located at 100 Lady’s Island Commons in Beaufort, S.C.
AcquisitionsSelf-StorageSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Spartan Acquires Three Self-Storage Facilities in Coastal South Carolina Totaling 1,710 Units

by Abby Cox

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group has acquired three self-storage facilities totaling 1,710 units in Beaufort, a city in coastal South Carolina, for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed. The facilities include a 121,643-square-foot, 694-unit property at 481 Parris Island Gateway and a 77,270-square-foot, 632-unit property at 240 SC-128. The third asset is a 30,802-square-foot, 384-unit facility at 100 Lady’s Island Commons. Totaling 229,715 rentable square feet, the newly acquired self-storage facilities represent Spartan’s first acquisitions in 2026.

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