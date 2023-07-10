Spartan Investment Group Acquires 515-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Macon, Georgia

MACON, GA. — Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group has purchased Max Storage, a 515-unit self-storage facility located at 1955 Dove St. in Macon. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The buyer plans to rebrand the property to FreeUp Storage Macon Dove Street. The 10-building asset totals 66,705 rentable square feet, about a third of which is climate-controlled. The facility also features a 13,800-square-foot warehouse that Spartan plans to lease. The Macon facility is the 15th FreeUp property in Georgia and fourth in Macon.