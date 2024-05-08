Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Belmont-St-Portland-OR
Pictured is the Extra Space Storage facility on Belmont Street in Portland, Ore., one of three properties in the recently acquired portfolio.
Spartan Investment Group Acquires Three Self-Storage Facilities in Pacific Northwest for $44M

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE., AND VANCOUVER, WASH. — Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group has acquired three self-storage facilities in Oregon and Washington for $44 million. The seller was not disclosed. The 224,299-square-foot portfolio, which is managed by Extra Space Storage, includes:

  • A 1,019-unit facility with 88,386 net rentable square feet in Portland
  • A 689-unit facility with 61,550 net rentable square feet in Portland
  • A 702-unit facility with 74,263 net rentable square feet in Vancouver

All properties were built within the last seven years and offer ground-level drive-up units, interior heated units with first floor and elevator access, interior non-climate-controlled units and parking spaces.

