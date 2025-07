HOUSTON — Metro Denver-based Spartan Investment Group has agreed to purchase a portfolio of seven self-storage facilities totaling 3,497 units in the Houston area. The portfolio totals 463,185 net rentable square feet and includes four properties in Houston proper, as well as facilities in Katy, Rosenberg and Sugar Land. The seller and sales price, as well as the names of the operating entities of the facilities, were not disclosed. Spartan says that the formal closing date is imminent.