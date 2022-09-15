REBusinessOnline

Spartan Investment Group Begins 303-Unit Self-Storage Expansion Project in Huntsville, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS — Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group has begun a 303-unit expansion project at the FreeUp Storage facility in Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston. The facility currently comprises 45,000 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space across 320 units. On a net rentable basis, the expansion will add 31,700 square feet of climate-controlled space and 12,940 square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Spartan Investment Group expects to complete the project before the end of the year.

