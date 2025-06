LAKE STEVENS, WASH. — Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group has acquired a self-storage facility in Lake Stevens for an undisclosed price. Located at 8911 Vernon Road, the property features 161 units of climate-controlled storage and 242 units of non-climate-controlled storage. Spartan will invest $225,000 in upgrades and expanded amenities to improve curb appeal and modernize security. The self-storage facility was originally constructed in 1999.