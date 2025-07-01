Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Self-Storage

Spartan Investment Group Buys Two Self-Storage Facilities in Nebraska Totaling 665 Units

by Kristin Harlow

LINCOLN, NEB. — Spartan Investment Group, a Colorado-based real estate investment firm specializing in the self-storage industry, has acquired two self-storage facilities in Lincoln totaling 78,402 net rentable square feet and 665 units. The acquisitions mark the first Nebraska properties in the firm’s portfolio. The properties include a 386-unit facility at 1909 N. 1st St. and a 279-unit asset at 700 N. Cotner Blvd. The facilities were built in 2001 and 2012, respectively. Spartan will invest $250,000 in upgrades and expand amenities at both locations to improve curb appeal and modernize security.

