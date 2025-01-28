Spartan Investment Group Acquires Two Self-Storage Facilities in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, ORE. — Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group has expanded its footprint in the Pacific Northwest with the acquisition of two self-storage facilities in Salem. Terms of the transactions were not released. Spartan now owns nine self-storage facilities in the Pacific Northwest.

Totaling 164,752 net rentable square feet and 1,150 units, the portfolio includes a 633-unit facility with 93,252 net rentable square feet at 350 Glen Creek Road NW and a 615-unit property with 71,500 net rentable square feet at 3715 Blossom Drive NE. Spartan plans to invest in upgrades and expand amenities at both locations.