Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialOregonSelf-StorageWestern

Spartan Investment Group Acquires Two Self-Storage Facilities in Salem, Oregon

by Amy Works

SALEM, ORE. — Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group has expanded its footprint in the Pacific Northwest with the acquisition of two self-storage facilities in Salem. Terms of the transactions were not released. Spartan now owns nine self-storage facilities in the Pacific Northwest.

Totaling 164,752 net rentable square feet and 1,150 units, the portfolio includes a 633-unit facility with 93,252 net rentable square feet at 350 Glen Creek Road NW and a 615-unit property with 71,500 net rentable square feet at 3715 Blossom Drive NE. Spartan plans to invest in upgrades and expand amenities at both locations.

You may also like

Jamestown Unloads Stake in Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in...

PNK Group Delivers $120M Distribution Center in High...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires 260,887 SF Industrial Property...

Sagard Real Estate Sells 335,995 SF Shopping Center...

Newmark Arranges $28.8M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 186,747 SF Lockton Place...

M2G Ventures, Evergen Buy 50,000 SF Mixed-Use Property...

Crow Holdings Underway on 834,800 SF Industrial Project...

Valley Bank Provides $18.6M Loan for Refinancing of...