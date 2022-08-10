REBusinessOnline

Spartan Investment Group Completes First Ground-Up Self-Storage Facility in Oregon

FreeUp Storage Sandy adds 353 self-storage units to the Sandy, Ore., market.

SANDY, ORE. — Spartan Investment Group has completed FreeUp Storage Sandy, its first ground-up self-storage development in Oregon and second ground-up facility to date. FreeUp Storage is Spartan’s brand of owned and managed self-storage facilities.

Located at 16555 Champion Way in Sandy, FreeUp Sandy features 353 self-storage units spanning nearly 51,000 square feet with drive-up storage and heated interior units. The facility also features 24/7 surveillance and gated access.

The Sandy location marks the 51st addition to the FreeUp portfolio of self-storage units across Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

